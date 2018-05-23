Discover
Thomas Cian
Milan, Italy
The Outline Mag // series
Illustration
Drawing
Fine Arts
Graphite
Paper
Water
Thomas Cian
Milan, Italy
The Outline Mag // series
Illustration
Drawing
Fine Arts
Series of illustrations for the article : ''The poet Joseph Massey's disturbing history of abuse''. The Outline Magazine
Series of illustrations for the article:
''The poet Joseph Massey's disturbing history of abuse,,
The Outline Magazine
Thomas Cian
Milan, Italy
Basic Description
Series of illustrations for the article : ''The poet Joseph Massey's disturbing history of abuse''. The Outline Magazine
Credits
Thomas Cian
Milan, Italy
Tags
traditional
black and white
magazine
editorial
thomas cian
girls
portrait
realistic
Joseph Massey
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
