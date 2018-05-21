Discover
Alejandro García Restrepo
Medellín, Colombia
El Quijote y Shakespeare
Illustration
Character Design
Drawing
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/21/2018
Lapiz Grafito
Papel
Alejandro García Restrepo
Medellín, Colombia
El Quijote y Shakespeare
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/21/2018
Tools Used
Tools
Lapiz Grafito
Papel
El Quijote y Shakespeare
Publicación hecha por el Fondo Editorial de la Universidad EAFIT.
Medellín, Colombia.
El Quijote
El Quijote da a Sancho un discurso sobre la libertad, el poder y la justicia
Lápiz sobre papel
Letras capitulares para un libro del Quijote
Lápiz sobre papel
Sobrecubierta de un libro sobre el Quijote
Carátula de un libro sobre el Quijote
Carátula de un libro sobre el Quijote
Guardas
Shakespeare
Shakespeare
Dibujo para las guardas de un libro de sonetos de William Shakespeare
Lápiz sobre papel
Letras capitulares para un libro de sonetos de William Shakespeare
Lápiz sobre papel
Sobrecubierta de un libro de sonetos de William Shakespeare
Carátula de un libro de sonetos de William Shakespeare
Carátula de un libro de sonetos de William Shakespeare
Guardas
Thank You!
Alejandro García Restrepo
Medellín, Colombia
Credits
Alejandro García Restrepo
Medellín, Colombia
Tags
quijote
shakespeare
birds
animals
Poetry
costume
Fashion
portrait
Tools Used
Lapiz Grafito
Papel
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
