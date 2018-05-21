Alejandro García Restrepo
Medellín, Colombia
Message
Message
El Quijote y Shakespeare
1622
237
14
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
El Quijote y Shakespeare
Publicación hecha por el Fondo Editorial de la Universidad EAFIT.
Medellín, Colombia.
El Quijote 
El Quijote da a Sancho un discurso sobre la libertad, el poder y la justicia 
Lápiz sobre papel
Letras capitulares para un libro del Quijote
Lápiz sobre papel
Sobrecubierta de un libro sobre el Quijote
Carátula de un libro sobre el Quijote
Carátula de un libro sobre el Quijote
Guardas 
Shakespeare 
Shakespeare
Dibujo para las guardas de un libro de sonetos de William Shakespeare
Lápiz sobre papel
Letras capitulares para un libro de sonetos de William Shakespeare
Lápiz sobre papel
Sobrecubierta de un libro de sonetos de William Shakespeare
Carátula de un libro de sonetos de William Shakespeare
Carátula de un libro de sonetos de William Shakespeare
Guardas 
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.