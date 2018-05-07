Niditas is an equestrian hotel specializing in romantic surprises. We worked on the naming, the visual identity and developed the business concept. The owners, Noelia and Octavio are like chickadees; science says that this bird species are capable of starving before leaving their couple. Inseparably together, Noelia and Octavio have decided to help all those who feel chickadees live the love at its best.
We crafted the stationery and all the applications in our workshop and collaborated with Pardo Interior on the decoration and signage of the building.
