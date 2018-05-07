Mubien Studio
Santander, Spain
Message
Message
Niditas
3680
430
32
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Niditas is an equestrian hotel specializing in romantic surprises. We worked on the naming, the visual identity and developed the business concep… Read More
    Niditas is an equestrian hotel specializing in romantic surprises. We worked on the naming, the visual identity and developed the business concept. Read Less
    Published:

Niditas is an equestrian hotel specializing in romantic surprises. We worked on the naming, the visual identity and developed the business concept.  The owners, Noelia and Octavio are like chickadees; science says that this bird species are capable of starving before leaving their couple. Inseparably together, Noelia and Octavio have decided to help all those who feel chickadees live the love at its best.

We crafted the stationery and all the applications in our workshop and collaborated with Pardo Interior on the decoration and signage of the building.

Art Direction: David Mubien
Creative Direction: David Mubien
Interior design: Coti Pardo
Photography: Victor Mubien / Sergio Cuevas
 
www.mubien.com
Follow us on  Instagram  |  Facebook  |  Twitter
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.