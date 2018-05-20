Hall Family Foundation Annual Report—Inspiring Growth









The 2017 Hall Family Foundation Annual Report was inspired by the future of our city — our children. Titled Inspiring Growth, the colorful book focuses on the formative years of a child’s life, highlighting the age groups most impacted by the organizations Hall funds. As the chapters grow, so does the book physically, further emphasizing the growth of an individual throughout their early years in life.





C R E D I T S



Creative Directors—Michelle Sonderegger & Ingred Sidie Studio— Design Ranch Creative Directors—Michelle Sonderegger & Ingred Sidie

Designer / Art Director—Rachel Roth

Client—Hall Family Foundation



