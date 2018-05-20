Hall Family Foundation Annual Report—Inspiring Growth

The 2017 Hall Family Foundation Annual Report was inspired by the future of our city — our children. Titled Inspiring Growth, the colorful book focuses on the formative years of a child’s life, highlighting the age groups most impacted by the organizations Hall funds. As the chapters grow, so does the book physically, further emphasizing the growth of an individual throughout their early years in life.
C R E D I T S
Studio—Design Ranch
Creative Directors—Michelle Sonderegger & Ingred Sidie
Designer / Art Director—Rachel Roth
Client—Hall Family Foundation
