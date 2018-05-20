Rachel Roth
New York, NY, USA
Message
Message
Hall Family Foundation Annual Report—Inspiring Growth
683
121
5
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Rachel Roth
New York, NY, USA
Message
Message
Hall Family Foundation Annual Report—Inspiring Growth
683
121
5
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    An annual report that highlights the influence of the Hall Family Foundation on the formative years of a child's life.
    Published:


The 2017 Hall Family Foundation Annual Report was inspired by the future of our city — our children. Titled Inspiring Growth, the colorful book focuses on the formative years of a child’s life, highlighting the age groups most impacted by the organizations Hall funds. As the chapters grow, so does the book physically, further emphasizing the growth of an individual throughout their early years in life.

C R E D I T S
Studio—Design Ranch
Creative Directors—Michelle Sonderegger & Ingred Sidie
Designer / Art Director—Rachel Roth
Client—Hall Family Foundation


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.