ADCC Directions 2017 | lg2

The Advertising and Design Club of Canada (ADCC) celebrates the best in Canadian creativity at their annual Directions award show. To promote the 2017 edition, we interviewed award-winning creatives and discovered a simple insight: Creating great work is really hard. There are so many things that can derail the execution of a great idea, from budget cuts to client modifications, that we knew we had to celebrate how rare it is. Our campaign theme: Celebrating the improbability of greatness. The call-for-entries poster was printed on the thinnest paper stock available, proving its headline to be true: Greatness is fragile. The event invitation required a full minute of scratching to reveal its message: Greatness requires patience. The Directions 2017 Annual was printed with UV-sensitive ink and handed out at the event under black lights to reveal a final message that disappeared forever once recipients left the event: Greatness must be seized for it is fleeting. Read Less

