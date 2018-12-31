Multiple Owners
Anna Tsybina Moscow, Russian Federation
Redo Bureau Moscow, Russian Federation
Alexander Nekrasov Moscow, Russian Federation
Roomp
    Adobe Illustrator

    Adobe Photoshop

Roomp
Roomp is a global chain of hotels, as well as an online platform designed to save you time searching for great accommodation on a budget. They aggregate and standardize the best hotel rooms at the lowest possible price. All the rooms are carefully selected and meet the specified quality standard. Roomp also provides a 24-hour concierge service. Guests can contact the support team with any questions or concerns. Friendly staff are trained to solve unique problems.

One of our tasks was to find a color scheme that would work well both online and offline. Beige and grey colors complement the most popular interior solutions, while vivid blue and light grey support the identity on the website. Circle mark is a reference to a door number plate and a keyhole — for the interiors it is transformed into Scandinavian-style pattern. We also created a number of illustrations that help establish friendly and clear communication with the clients. In addition we have developed a production strategy (picked out materials and fittings, found contractors and established logistics) which facilitates the upkeep of the identity.

Graphic & Web Design: Anna Tsybina​​​​​​​
Project and Production Manager: Alexander Nekrasov
Illustration: Daria Yastrebova
Photography: Nastya Chamkina
Font: GT Walsheim by Grilli Type

2016
