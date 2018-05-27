Paloma Rincón
Madrid, Spain
Message
Message
Broken Heart
1857
248
19
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Broken Heart. A series about fragility and a truncated love story using flowers in a symbolic way.  I shot this group of images for my workshop a… Read More
    Broken Heart. A series about fragility and a truncated love story using flowers in a symbolic way.  I shot this group of images for my workshop at Madrid Photo Fest combining High Speed Photography with frozen flowers in liquid nitrogen.  Liquid Nitrogen evaporates at -200 ºC and when immersing the flowers on it they become fragile as glass. We used laser sensors to coordinate the exact moment when the flowers hit the surface and exploded to have perfect synchronization with the camera. Read Less
    Published:
Broken Heart. A series about fragility and a truncated love story using flowers in a symbolic way. 
I shot this group of images for my workshop at Madrid Photo Fest combining High Speed Photography with frozen flowers in liquid nitrogen. 
Liquid Nitrogen evaporates at -200 ºC and when immersing the flowers on it they become fragile as glass. We used laser sensors to coordinate the exact moment when the flowers hit the surface and exploded to have perfect synchronization with the camera. It was a challenging and super fun project to do! 

Credits:
Photography and Set Design by  Paloma Rincón
Produced by Workshop Experience
Assitants: Sergio Borondo, Germán Arbós and Jessica Rodriguez
Special Effects: Alucine TV
postproduction: Paloma Rincón
Behind the Scenes images: Madrid Photo Fest
Thanks to the PhaseOne team for the support and the festival organization and attendees.




Thanks so much for your appreciations! 

Follow my Work
Instagram: @paloma_rincon_
Facebook: Paloma Rincon

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.