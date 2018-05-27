About

Broken Heart. A series about fragility and a truncated love story using flowers in a symbolic way. I shot this group of images for my workshop a… Read More

Broken Heart. A series about fragility and a truncated love story using flowers in a symbolic way. I shot this group of images for my workshop at Madrid Photo Fest combining High Speed Photography with frozen flowers in liquid nitrogen. Liquid Nitrogen evaporates at -200 ºC and when immersing the flowers on it they become fragile as glass. We used laser sensors to coordinate the exact moment when the flowers hit the surface and exploded to have perfect synchronization with the camera. Read Less

Published: