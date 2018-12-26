SSSPPPAAACCCEEE

Lucas Albrecht
Brooklyn, NY, USA
    SPACE SPACE SPACE is a three-day gathering centering around alternative pedagogy, self-organizing, and exploring ways of disrupting the productio… Read More
    SPACE SPACE SPACE is a three-day gathering centering around alternative pedagogy, self-organizing, and exploring ways of disrupting the productions of knowledge within academic structures. From March 29-31, 2018, SPACE SPACE SPACE will bring together various Detroit-based/affiliated thinkers and creators leading workshops on a variety of issues and strategies including systems of education within the prison industrial complex, the effects of space on bodies and physiology, community building through participatory dinners, and decolonization within design practices. The gathering will be held within an autonomous inflatable plastic structure sited on but not within the architecture of the Cranbrook Academy of Art campus in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Core member of organizing team and collaborator designer on custom typeface and all assets. Shoutout http://rorykingetc.com/ Read Less
