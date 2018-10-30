Jing Zhang
Harrogate, United Kingdom
Nature and Us
Nature and Us, is a personal study and graphical project that I have been working on, started in the background of 2018 summer, the hottest joint summer in UK's record. We’re facing the biggest environmental challenge our generation has ever seen. Climate change is impacting on many of the things we love and cherish. It’s changing the seasons, upsetting the crops that feed us, and affecting precious species. The following are several topics on Water resources, Forest, Agriculture, Ecosystem, Biodiversity, Green Footprint, how human activities and the nature impact each other.
