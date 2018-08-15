Hennig-Olsens Slow churned icecream

About

HENNIG-OLSENS SLOW CHURNED ICE CREAM "In 1924 Sven Hennig-Olsen came back to Norway from Chicago, with him he brought recipes and equipment need… Read More

HENNIG-OLSENS SLOW CHURNED ICE CREAM "In 1924 Sven Hennig-Olsen came back to Norway from Chicago, with him he brought recipes and equipment needed to make ice cream. This was the start of Norway's very first ice cream factory." For this new ice cream line Hennig-Olsen goes back to the 30s when the freezing process was slower, and made with more cream, which gave the ice cream a fuller taste and texture. Sakte Kjærna Iskrem (meaning slow churned ice cream) is a revival of this old good quality. Natural Ice Cream, traditionally made, with rich taste and texture. DESIGN For this product series it was obvious to look back at the brand history, as well as packaging from the 30s to the 50s for inspiration. Based on our research we decided to re-introduce the old Hennig-Olsen script logo, combined with simple, bright graphics. Our goal was to communicate nostalgia, flavour and quality, but still keep a fresh, playful look to reach a wide target group. Read Less

Published: