About

Spotify has over 3 billion playlists. For the first time, we turned one of them into a brand. In 2017, hip-hop was music’s biggest genre - an… Read More

Spotify has over 3 billion playlists. For the first time, we turned one of them into a brand. In 2017, hip-hop was music’s biggest genre - and Spotify’s RapCaviar playlist was become an authority in the space. So it was identified as a business priority to transform RapCaviar from a playlist to a cultural sub-brand. In designing the identity, we embraced the audacity and bombast of the culture we were celebrating. The RapCaviar branding positions it as an authority made to last - and has come to life in OOH, experiential, online display, and merch. By the end of 2017, RapCaviar had over 14 million listeners and New York Magazine hailed it “the most influential playlist in music.” Read Less

Published: