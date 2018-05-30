异世界之门
－－－－－－－－－－－－－－－－－－－
创意出品：BHB-UED
版权所有：Tencent（以下展示内容版权归腾讯公司所有）
项目监制：TENCENT SNG DMC
插画：guihuahuzi（鬼画胡子）
一群可爱的小怪物不小心打开了通往另一个世界的传送门，在它们醒来之后发现已经来到了一个陌生的地方，这和它们所在的世界完全不同，出于对未知的恐惧，大家只好抱团在一起，它们乘坐唯一的小型飞行器开启了未知的旅程......
The Gate of Other World
－－－－－－－－－－－－－－－－－－－
Copyright: Tencent (The following content is copyrighted by Tencent)
Project Producer: TENCENT SNG DMC
Illustration: guihuahuzi
A group of cute little monster accidentally opened a portal to another world, after they wake up found that has come to a strange place, and that they are in the world is completely different, out of fear of the unknown, means all together, they take only small aircraft opens the unknown journey......
Thank You!