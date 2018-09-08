DER BERG. DAS TAL. DAS MAGAZIN.
The Mountain. The Valley. The Magazine.
Grimming-Donnersbachtal, a delightful jewel in the middle of the bustling Schladming-Dachstein region, is not only known for its natural but also its human treasures. The people and their stories are what make each and every holiday experience unique. Consequently, they are the heart of the communication campaign in the sense of: Notice – appreciate – communicate.
The new magazine THE MOUNTAIN. THE VALLEY. THE MAGAZINE. which is being published two times a year presents the region´s stories and treasures in a sophisticated and distinctive way.