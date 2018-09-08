DER BERG. DAS TAL. DAS BRANDING.
The Mountain. The Valley. The brand identity. 
We are the MOUNTAIN. We are the VALLEY. A region with character, heart and courage. This firm conviction in mind, we developed a completely new Corporate Design which embraces traditional as well as modern elements of style. In the centre of it stands – mighty and tall – the Grimming, the MOUNTAIN, surrounded by the VALLEY with its natural treasures and the people living there. 

DER BERG. DAS TAL. DAS MAGAZIN.
The Mountain. The Valley. The Magazine.

Grimming-Donnersbachtal, a delightful jewel in the middle of the bustling Schladming-Dachstein region, is not only known for its natural but also its human treasures. The people and their stories are what make each and every holiday experience unique. Consequently, they are the heart of the communication campaign in the sense of: Notice – appreciate – communicate.
 
The new magazine THE MOUNTAIN. THE VALLEY. THE MAGAZINE. which is being published two times a year presents the region´s stories and treasures in a sophisticated and distinctive way.

Credits:
Concept, Design & Layout: Melanie Kraxner 
Photography: Armin Walcher
Web design, UI/UX design & programming: DREIZEHN&FÜNF DESIGN STUDIO
Text: Jaqueline Egger, Sissi Pärsch, Folke Teggethoff
Portfolio photography: Marion Luttenberger




