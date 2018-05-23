SchweinGehabt!

About

Every 2 years a creative festival is held on the grounds of an old slaughterhouse complex in Karlsruhe, Germany. The refurnished area is known to… Read More

Every 2 years a creative festival is held on the grounds of an old slaughterhouse complex in Karlsruhe, Germany. The refurnished area is known to attract start-ups and creative businesses and has become increasingly popular with young entrepreneurs, artists and more. The motto of the festival is "Schwein Gehabt" an older german saying - which loosely translates to "having a stroke of luck" but references a pig (Ger: Schwein). The Festival is meant to expose the business ventures, galleries and culinary places to a wider range of the public. I partnered with Atelier Remise, an illustration collective, to create the 2017 branding for the festival. 3 Illustrators from Atelier Remise delivered pig-inspired Illustrations and elements, reflecting the environment, landmarks and people - I created the collages, compositions and overall Branding. The Goal with the branding was to provide a solid yet playful basis in layout and typography to balance out the wilder and more humorous aspects Read Less

Published: