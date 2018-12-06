Florent Hauchard
Paris, France
Message
Message
Cap Digital
2502
256
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
•  C A P   D I G I T A L  •

Here are 8 illustrations I was commissioned to create for Cap Digital about how our future will look like in several fields such as learning, AI, Medicinel ect....Hope you will like it !
/
Done with Colagene



Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.