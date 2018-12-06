Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Florent Hauchard
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Cap Digital
Illustration
Art Direction
Drawing
2502
256
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/12/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Florent Hauchard
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Cap Digital
Illustration
Art Direction
Drawing
2502
256
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/12/2018
Add to Collection
• C A P D I G I T A L •
Here are 8 illustrations I was commissioned to create for
Cap Digital
about how our future will look like in several fields such as learning, AI, Medicinel ect....
Hope you will like it !
/
Done with
Colagene
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Florent Hauchard
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
WTTJ étude n°1
by:
Florent Hauchard
Illustration
62
335
Commissioned work
by:
Florent Hauchard
Illustration
852
12782
Featured On:
4/5/2018
Niconico Chokaigi Festival
by:
Florent Hauchard
Illustration
145
1708
Management magazine
by:
Florent Hauchard
Illustration
2442
22562
Featured On:
3/25/2018
Dacia
by:
Florent Hauchard
Animation
960
5984
Featured On:
3/1/2018
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Florent Hauchard
Paris, France
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
future
learning
ai
Web
Technology
medical
drone
digital
robot
Paris
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.