About

Developed the business, built the brand, designed the app and helped with the retail of the New Stand, a chain of boutique convenience stores. Ha… Read More

Developed the business, built the brand, designed the app and helped with the retail of the New Stand, a chain of boutique convenience stores. Half store, half app, the New Stand replaces magazines and newspapers by restocking their free app every morning with the best articles, stories, product drops and music releases. Read Less

Published: