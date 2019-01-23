Verdes NYC
New York, NY, USA
Message
Message
New Stand
1643
129
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Developed the business, built the brand, designed the app and helped with the retail of the New Stand, a chain of boutique convenience stores. Ha… Read More
    Developed the business, built the brand, designed the app and helped with the retail of the New Stand, a chain of boutique convenience stores. Half store, half app, the New Stand replaces magazines and newspapers by restocking their free app every morning with the best articles, stories, product drops and music releases. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.