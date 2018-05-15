Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Multiple Owners
Julia Galdo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
JUCO Photo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Janelle Monae - Dirty Computer
Photography
2252
380
14
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/15/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Multiple Owners
Julia Galdo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
JUCO Photo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Janelle Monae - Dirty Computer
Photography
2252
380
14
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/15/2018
Add to Collection
Dirty Computer - Album art for Janelle Monae's incredible new music. Shot by JUCO. Set design by Jamie Dean. Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, make up by Jessica Smalls and hair by Nikki Helms.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Add to Collection
Copy link
Multiple Owners
Julia Galdo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
JUCO Photo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
BLUE - For The Washington Post
Multiple Owners
by:
Julia Galdo
by:
JUCO Photo
Art Direction
279
2433
Featured On:
4/29/2018
First Blooms of Spring the CUT
Multiple Owners
by:
Julia Galdo
by:
JUCO Photo
Art Direction
271
2599
Featured On:
4/5/2018
AdiColor Spring 2018 Campaign
Multiple Owners
by:
Julia Galdo
by:
JUCO Photo
Photography
2485
28636
Featured On:
2/8/2018
Hair Explorations
Multiple Owners
by:
Julia Galdo
by:
JUCO Photo
Photography
115
1897
Target Branding!
Multiple Owners
by:
Julia Galdo
by:
JUCO Photo
Photography
4987
43514
Featured On:
11/1/2017
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Julia Galdo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
JUCO Photo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.