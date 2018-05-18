Paloma Rincón
Madrid, Spain
Mexican Pink
1250
188
21
Published:
    Adobe Photoshop

    Mexican Pink is a Personal Project I developed exploring my personal background and the craft and color from Mexico where I was born and raised. I was invited to speak at OFFF CDMX Creative Conference and I was asked to develop a series of visuals to be used as the Festival Identity. I used everyday elements that are very familiar for every Mexican and I played with their visual possibilities. It was a great opportunity to create these images and have them displayed in such a great event. The final layouts were designed at Cocolab by Pech Martín playing with typical typography used in Mexican ice cream shops. Read Less
Mexican Pink is a Personal Project I developed exploring my personal background and the craft and color from Mexico where I was born and raised.

It is named after the purplish pink color that is used in Mexico for magenta, considered an element of National Identity and a symbol of Mexican charisma, coming from an ancestral pigment it is frequently found in crafts, architecture and all decorative arts.

Since I was a child I always loved to create things with my hands. Besides developing my photographic skills through the years, my work has always had a big weight on handcrafted props and sets. The big tradition on color, arts, crafts and flavors I grew up with has influenced the subjects I represent in my imagery.

I was invited to speak at OFFF CDMX Creative Conference and I was asked to develop a series of visuals to be used as the Festival Identity. I used everyday elements that are very familiar for every Mexican and I played with their visual possibilities. It was a great opportunity to create these images and have them displayed in such a great event. The final layouts were designed at Cocolab by Pech Martín playing with typical typography used in Mexican ice cream shops.


Photography and Set design: Paloma Rincón
Props by: Paloma Rincón and Laura López
Retouching by: Paloma Rincón and Laura López
Thanks so much for your appreciations! 

