Mexican Pink is a Personal Project I developed exploring my personal background and the craft and color from Mexico where I was born and raised.





It is named after the purplish pink color that is used in Mexico for magenta, considered an element of National Identity and a symbol of Mexican charisma, coming from an ancestral pigment it is frequently found in crafts, architecture and all decorative arts.





Since I was a child I always loved to create things with my hands. Besides developing my photographic skills through the years, my work has always had a big weight on handcrafted props and sets. The big tradition on color, arts, crafts and flavors I grew up with has influenced the subjects I represent in my imagery.





I was invited to speak at OFFF CDMX Creative Conference and I was asked to develop a series of visuals to be used as the Festival Identity. I used everyday elements that are very familiar for every Mexican and I played with their visual possibilities. It was a great opportunity to create these images and have them displayed in such a great event. The final layouts were designed at Cocolab by Pech Martín playing with typical typography used in Mexican ice cream shops.



