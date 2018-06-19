Nike - White Hot 2.0

White Hot 2.0
Nike Whitest
_____
A BUCK project.
For the launch of 5 classic shoes in perhaps the most classic colourway there is, we unlocked the gradient tool and blasted our screens with ramped colours. Then. We bubbled, we distorted, we deconstructed, ripped, pulled, peeled and revealed the shoes to their pure white on white on whiteness.
Air Max 270
____
___
Air Jordan 1
____
____
Air Force 1
____
____
Vapormax
____
____
Air Jordan 3
____
Print Campaign
____
_____
_____
_____
_____
Design Process
____
Credits
____
Directed by BUCK - Creative Director: Gareth O'Brien - Executive Producer: Erica Ford - Producer: Jordan Howes - Associate Creative Director: Lucas Brooking - Head of CG: Doug Wilkinson - Art Director: Luke Saunders, James Owen - Design: Lucas Brooking, Luke Saunders, William Pietsch, Jason Pamment, James Owen, Jordi Pagès, Nejc Polovsak, Chris Phillips, Tim Clapham, Josh Edwards, Glen Miralles, Mathijs Luijten, Nicolo Bianchino, Elijah Akouri, Lead Modeler: Elijah Akouri - Shoe Modeling: Greg Petchkovsky, Damien Lam, Ben Shearman, James van den Elshout, David Porte Beckefeld - 3D Animation: James Owen, Jordi Pagès, Nejc Polovsak, Chris Phillips, Tim Clapham, Josh Edwards, James van den Elshout, David Porte Beckefeld - 2D Animation: Mathijs Luijten, Luke Saunders - Edit: Mathijs Luijten, Salvatore Scopelliti, Luke Saunders - Lighting/Render: Michael Lampe, James Owen, Jordi Pagès, Nejc Polovsak, Chris Phillips, Tim Clapham - Music and Sound Design: Antfood
Thanks for watching!
____
Thank You!