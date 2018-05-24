About

Strolling through some ancient Chinese philosophy, I found something, that totally captured my interests. The so called Yijing, a huge collection of chinese wiseness and life situtations, structured into 64 hexagrams, every one with a different attempt and focus. By tossing coins I've let the Yijing choose the hexagrams, that i read and worked with. I started to draw, trying to deepen the content by giving the reader/viewer a new visual perspective. Read Less

