The Yijing
Strolling through some ancient chinese philosophy, I found something, that totally captured my interests. The so called Yijing, a huge collection of chinese wiseness and life situtations, structured into 64 hexagrams, every one with a different attempt and focus. By tossing coins I've let the Yijing choose the hexagrams, that i read and worked with. I started to draw, trying to deepen the content by giving the reader/viewer a new, visual perspective.
