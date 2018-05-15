Slanted Magazine #31—Tokyo

A year ago, the Slanted team dove into Tokyo—with their friends Renna Okubo and Ian Lynam preventing them from drowning—to take an intense look at the contrasting design scene. The Japanese capital is a unique place. With its clean streets, punctual transportation and polite service at every turn, Tokyo is more than just a well-run city. It unites cultural extremes: it is a city where the futuristic meets the traditional and tranquility meets speed.
With the valuable help of Renna and Ian Slanted met some of the most amazing creatives such as &Form, Shin Akiyama, Tatsuya Ariyama, Dainippon Type Organization, Terada Hideji, Hitomi Sago Design Office, Ian Lynam Design, IDEA, KIGI, MATZDA OFFICE / USIWAKAMARU, Nakagaki Design Office, OMOMMA, PULP, Yoshihisa Shirai, TSDO, Yosuke Yamaguchi and woolen.
Not only can you find their brilliant works in the new issue, Slanted also provides a deeper look at their opinions and views through video interviews that can be watched online on our video platform for free: slanted.de/tokyo
Illustrations, interviews, and essays complement the issue thematically. Slanted #31 comes with contributions by AQ, Bunny Bissoux, DAIKANYAMA TSUTAYA BOOKS, Digiki, direction Q, Jesse Freeman, Sara Gally, heiQuiti Harata, Adrian Hogan, Yuki Kameguchi, Kamimura & Co., Toshiaki Koga, Dermot Mac Cormack, Akinobu Maeda, Gui Martinez, Luis Mendo, MISAKO & ROSEN, Eiko Nagase, Nakano Design Office, Naoko Nakui, Nanook, Taro Nettleton, Toshi Omagari, Louise Rouse, Michael Scaringe, Yoshihisa Shirai, Shotype Design, snöw, so+ba, Kohei Sugiura, Sumner Stone, Fumio Tachibana, Tetsunori Tawaraya, Patrick Tsai, Typecache, Dan Vaughan, Village, Makoto Yamaki, YamanoteYamanote, Ueda Yo, and Jody Zhou.
The booklet “Contemporary Typefaces” is a regular feature of Slanted Magazine presenting an editorial selection of recently published international high-quality typefaces, including FF Attribute (Viktor Nübel / FontFont by Monotype), Berlingske Serif Display (Jonas Hecksher / Playtype), BC Brief (Matyáš Machat / Briefcase Type Foundry), Bruta (Natanael Gama / NDISCOVER), Estampa Script (Sofia Mohr / Latinotype), Fenomen Slab (Rostislav Vaněk, Tomáš Nedoma / Signature Type Foundry), Haggard Nova (Ramiz Guseynov / TipografiaRamis), LFT Iro Sans (Leftloft / TypeTogether), Minérale (Thomas Huot-Marchand / 205TF), Pressio (Max Phillips / Signal Type Foundry), Saol Display (Florian Schick, Lauri Toikka / Schick Toikka), Scrittore (Pedro Leal, Dino dos Santos / DSType), Solide Mirage (Jérémy Landes, Walid Bouchouchi / Velvetyne Type Foundry), Vesterbro (Jérémie Hornus, Ilya Naumoff, Alisa Nowak / Black[Foundry]), A1 Gothic (Morisawa Inc.), Mighty Slab (Ryoichi Tsunekawa / Dharma Type), Minna no Moji Mincho (Naoyuki Takeshita / Iwata), TP Sky (Isao Suzuki / Type Project), Tazugane Gothic (Akira Kobayashi, Kazuhiro Yamada, Ryota Doi / Monotype), Ten Mincho (Ryoko Nishizuka / Adobe Originals) and Tsukushi Q Mincho (Shigenobu Fujita / Fontworks Inc.).
In addition to this exciting publication, a limited special edition is available consisting of an illustrated booklet that has been printed on a risograph as well as a photo book showcasing different facets of life in Tokyo by seven renowned photographers.
Slanted Magazine #31—Tokyo
Publisher / Design: Slanted Publishers
Release: May 2018
Volume: 256 pages + 48-pages booklet
Format: 16 × 24 cm
Language: English
Printing: Stober
Price: € 18,– (DE) / € 21,– (International)
Single Issue: slanted.de/shop/slanted-31-tokyo
Special Edition: slanted.de/shop/limited-tokyo-special-edition
Subscription: slanted.de/abo
Video Interviews: slanted.de/tokyo
Thank You!