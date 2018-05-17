Discover
Henrique de França
São Paulo, Brazil
Still #1 | drawing series
Drawing
Illustration
Fine Arts
Pencil
Henrique de França
São Paulo, Brazil
Still #1 | drawing series
Drawing
Illustration
Fine Arts
Pencil and Graphite on Paper
Copy link
Henrique de França
São Paulo, Brazil
Suspended Void #3 | drawing series
Henrique de França
Drawing
Suspended Void #2 | drawing series
Henrique de França
Drawing
Suspended Void | drawing series
Henrique de França
Drawing
Torpor #2 | drawing series
Henrique de França
Drawing
Torpor | exhibition view
Henrique de França
Drawing
Comments
Basic Description
Pencil and Graphite on Paper
Credits
Henrique de França
São Paulo, Brazil
Tags
pencil
Human Figure
Realism
Latin America
construction
black and white
contemporary art
Tools Used
Pencil
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
