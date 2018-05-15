Birds of Brazil — Part 1

About

Birds of Brazil This project is part of series of illustrations celebrating the incredible fauna of Brazil. With more than 18 hundred confirmed … Read More

Birds of Brazil This project is part of series of illustrations celebrating the incredible fauna of Brazil. With more than 18 hundred confirmed species, Brazil has one of the richest bird diversities in the world. This series showcases the 27 state birds, and these are the first 5. The project pays homage to the style of scientific illustration of the early 20th century, and the vintage travel postcards of the New World. Read Less

Published: