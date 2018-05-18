Marie Zieger
Vienna, Austria
Leoben
Published:
Behance.net
    In cooperation with the MuseumsCenter & the City of Leoben, Studio Marie Zieger was in charge of art direction & editorial design for the city's … Read More
    In cooperation with the MuseumsCenter & the City of Leoben, Studio Marie Zieger was in charge of art direction & editorial design for the city's official self-titled photo chronicle. A new color theme & modular layout were developed to accompany the extensive use of large-scale imagery and create a more contemporary look. Picking up on the theme of mining & steel production the area is commonly known for, hard edges & pointed serifs are echoed in the almost chiseled typography.
