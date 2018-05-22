🎙 Jaime Álvarez Sobreviela was invited to create a design for OFFF's 2017 book.
💙⭐ OFFF: "Dear Artist, For the past 17 years, we have been through a series of life changing events from Year One to Year 17. The cycle of life is simple, yet full of nourishments. As you are an important part of the creative community, we look back on the elements that made you who you are today. We want to learn about the bits and pieces that helped you grow, inspired you and influenced your work.
How do you see your favourite cartoon today comparing to the first
time? We invite you to visually re-create the show/character in your own
version, the way you see it today." 💙⭐
😺 Jaime: The Simpsons have been an important family in my life. I remember watching every episode in Spain from 2pm to 3pm. They were a big reference in form and content. It was easy for me to choose them as my fan art for the book.
On this occasion I wanted to see how markers and graffiti style would look on the design. I had already tried stickers with Robokat and paint would fit very nice on Bart's personnality. 💦
Color procrastination 💚💛💜🤔😅
🎙 If you just arrived from another planet and are wondering which characters we're talking about, here they are.
1st episode in 1989, the longest-running scripted primetime TV series in the US (29 seasons).
Below you will find the page where Offf presented these designs and I share the introduction of the section 'Cartoons, Lines and Colors Moving'. The OFFF book was given to those who attended as a gift. ✨
This project gave me the chance to try fur for the first time. I hope I keep exploring this technique.
Do you recognize what chapter this Marge version is inspired from? Hints below...
Yes! It's the The Island of Dr Hibbert, Treehouse of Horror Xlll episode, Season 14
Below you'll find more details from the final outcome.
I had created Homer previously and this pic was the base that helped me decide how I'd interpret the family.
This donut was created before the Homer serie and I thought it would fit nicely inside his head, like the cupcakes on Vanilla's X-ray images. 🍩
2 more tests. I really like the black and grey Homer.
⭐ BONUS ⭐
This is the 4th and last special project that was presented at OFFF. The other 3 are the collabs with Le Cube, Abraham Lule and Cinema Fantasma.
To celebrate the end of this journey I can't imagine a better closure than sharing this great moment with a small process of legendary Gary Baseman drawing my skull with his character Chou Chou on top.
The experience at Barcelona was amazing. I met many new friends and am forever grateful for being part of OFFF17. Next stop, Us By Night 2018!!! 🎇🎆 Please stay tuned!!! 🎶👋
