Bauhaus II
This is a follow-up of my first Bauhaus project published on Behance. The ”Bauhaus“ school of arts has left its most famous buildings in the city of Dessau located in the German federal state of Saxony-Anhalt. The school was founded 1919 by Walter Gropius in Weimar. In 1925 it moved to Dessau and from there for its last period from 1932-1933 to Berlin, where it was finally shut down by the Nazis. Among all art trends and art periods of the last centuries, ”Bauhaus“ maybe the one with the highest impact on our contemporary urban environment. The ”Bauhaus“ philosophy was in opposition to historism with all its reproductions of earlier ornamentic styles. ”Bauhaus“ artists created architecture, furniture, kitchenware, paintings and photographies. Besides Walter Gropius himself famous ”Bauhaus“ masters living in Dessau were Lyonel Feininger, Lazlo Moholy-Nagy, Oskar Schlemmer, Georg Muche, Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky. For the few years in Dessau they resided in four master’s houses that were created by Gropius and build in vicinity to the famous modern school building. Among the master’s houses the ones of Gropius and Moholy-Nagy were destroyed in bombings during the second world war. The remaining ones were in a rather bad condition during the four GDR decades and were restored only in 1990. In 2013 the two destroyed houses of Gropius and Moholy-Nagy were rebuilt in a modern way but according to the motives to the old ones. They were opened for the public in May 2014 and the architects David Chipperfield and the bureau of Bruno-Fioretti-Marquez from Berlin did a fabulous job. My series "Bauhaus II" continues my characterization of the two new master’s houses in clear, photographic compositions.
