About

A blank sheet, value free and totally innocent. Nothing. Or in other words “As pure and as stupid as white paper” (Element of Crime). The blank s… Read More

A blank sheet, value free and totally innocent. Nothing. Or in other words “As pure and as stupid as white paper” (Element of Crime). The blank sheet as an allegory for the process, new ideas, thoughts and future goals is the origin of the new company called “Weißes Papier” that focuses on strategy, conception and content. The reduced and timeless approach allows room for thought-processes. This is essential for every new project. It is about new ideas and strong concepts and therefore the design gives the content enough room. The characteristic typeface, the specific use of space and typography as well as the final finishing communicate quality and seriousness. Read Less

Published: