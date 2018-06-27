Multiple Owners
Bruch Idee & Form Graz, Austria
Josef Heigl Graz, Austria
Kurt Glänzer Graz, Austria
Weißes Papier
4252
359
20
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    A blank sheet, value free and totally innocent. Nothing. Or in other words “As pure and as stupid as white paper” (Element of Crime). The blank s… Read More
    A blank sheet, value free and totally innocent. Nothing. Or in other words “As pure and as stupid as white paper” (Element of Crime). The blank sheet as an allegory for the process, new ideas, thoughts and future goals is the origin of the new company called “Weißes Papier” that focuses on strategy, conception and content. The reduced and timeless approach allows room for thought-processes. This is essential for every new project. It is about new ideas and strong concepts and therefore the design gives the content enough room. The characteristic typeface, the specific use of space and typography as well as the final finishing communicate quality and seriousness. Read Less
    Published:

A blank sheet, value free and totally innocent. Nothing. Or in other words “As pure and as stupid as white paper” (Element of Crime). The blank sheet as an allegory for the process, new ideas, thoughts and future goals is the origin of the new company called “Weißes Papier” that focuses on strategy, conception and content.

The reduced and timeless approach allows room for thought-processes. This is essential for every new project. It is about new ideas and strong concepts and therefore the design gives the content enough room. The characteristic typeface, the specific use of space and typography as well as the final finishing communicate quality and seriousness.

www.studiobruch.com


Art Direction: Bruch—Idee&Form
Photography: Marion Luttenberger

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.