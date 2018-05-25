











Afrique Culture Festival want to present a modern and positive discovery of Africa to the rest of the world. Through various cultural poles, this festival will take people in a journey through food culture, technology or fashion.







Omnipresent in many field (architecture, design, cosmetic, …) the geometrical pattern are inherent to the African culture. At the same time modern, graphic and rich in sense, we knew that the festival had to use of these pattern. We analyzed them, selected, listed and improved to catch the most important and most recognizable. Based on layout which is inspired of African tapestry (chain of several floors), the project articulates all around a subtle game of pattern with flexible properties. The layout which is inspired by African tapestries, offers to the composition a multitude of possibility, feeding the project of a dynamism and an unlimited wealth just like the African culture













