Balenciaga, L’œuvre au noir
    “Balenciaga, L’œuvre au noir” is an exhibition showcasing the life’s work of spanish basque fashion designer Cristobal Balenciaga (1865-1972). Th… Read More
    “Balenciaga, L’œuvre au noir” is an exhibition showcasing the life’s work of spanish basque fashion designer Cristobal Balenciaga (1865-1972). The exhibition appeared at the Musée Bourdelle and was produced in collaboration with the Palais Galleria and Paris fashion museum. Read Less
    Published:
“Balenciaga, L’œuvre au noir” is an exhibition showcasing the life’s work of spanish basque fashion designer Cristobal Balenciaga (1865-1972). The exhibition appeared at the Musée Bourdelle and was produced in collaboration with the Palais Galleria and Paris fashion museum.

Mucho was asked to design the exhibition signage, book and catalog. We used materials such as black cloth with gloss foil stamping, edge painted pages, and print techniques to achieve a black on black effect. Subtle typesetting details, along with stunning black and white photography by Pierre Even, work together to achieve an aesthetic that could live beside and compliment Balenciaga’s beautiful designs.

More than any color, the effects produced by the impact of light falling on black offer an inexhaustibly rich range of nuances. Balenciaga achieved this in fashion and we hoped to produce the same effect in print and 3-dimensional signage.

Year: 2017

Photography: Luke Robertson / Jean-Michel Pancin
