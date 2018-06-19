Multiple Owners
PlusX AdvanceLab Seoul, Korea, Republic of
LEE JUNYONG Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Plus X Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Bareum Seo Seoul, Korea, Republic of
YoungWoo Jeong Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Miggi Kim Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Myungsup Shin Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Annual Report Design
    Adobe InDesign

    Adobe Illustrator

    Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance’s 2016 annual report is designed with the concept of “air” and the brand’s core value “good insurance” combined, meaning the value of their insurance is equivalent to the value of the oxygen, it is essential in our lives but cannot be seen with our bare eyes. We produced the book with paper made out of pulp to subtract weight and with transparency to push the idea of thin air. We also inserted scent to add more dimensionality to the communication of our concept. For the body pages, we used the colors associated with air such as “Spring blue” with gradation to express fresh air spreading out, which were also applied through charts, infographics and illustrations to keep a steady tone. The first part of the book focuses on the brand’s value and the second part contains information of the company’s annual management. Read Less
