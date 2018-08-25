Monumento Co
Monterrey, Mexico
Festival Nrmal
    Festival NRMAL has been taking place in Mexico for the past 9 years and is made up of a carefully curated and surprising line up of both local an… Read More
    Festival NRMAL has been taking place in Mexico for the past 9 years and is made up of a carefully curated and surprising line up of both local and international talents. Inspired by these two characteristics, we kicked-off an extensive creative quest for a colorful and easy-going identity, aiming to reflect the enjoyable, relaxing and uplifting experience of attending the festival. Read Less
Festival NRMAL has been taking place in Mexico for the past 9 years and is made up of a 
carefully curated and surprising line up of both local and international talents. 
Inspired by these two characteristics, we kicked-off an extensive creative quest for a colorful and 
easy-going identity, aiming to reflect the enjoyable, relaxing and uplifting experience of attending the festival.
Evoking textures that stand out & sudden colors that fade between them, compositions started taking place 
adorning the visual environment and offering a fresh vibe for the audience.
Complementing the strong, colorful & inclusive nature of the festival, the result was an approachable 
visual identity while giving a sense of high attention to detail.
