Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Charlie Davis
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
36 Days of Type 2018
Illustration
Typography
Graphic Design
1395
293
33
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/12/2018
Wacom Cintiq
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Charlie Davis
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
36 Days of Type 2018
Illustration
Typography
Graphic Design
1395
293
33
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/12/2018
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Wacom Cintiq
About
About
36 Days of Type 2018
Published:
"36 Days of Type is a project that invites designers, illustrators and graphic designers
to express their particular view on letters and numbers of our alphabet."
Thanks for taking a look and thank you to the guys at 36days of type! :)
Thanks for having a look.
Charlie
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Charlie Davis
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
'Silence & Solitude' Adobe Create
by:
Charlie Davis
Illustration
419
1635
Featured On:
3/19/2018
Departure Lounge
by:
Charlie Davis
Graphic Design
422
1907
Cover Illustration
by:
Charlie Davis
Illustration
447
2005
Blues Bar
by:
Charlie Davis
Illustration
1542
7111
Featured On:
2/1/2018
Mustangs
by:
Charlie Davis
Illustration
594
2404
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
36 Days of Type 2018
Published:
Credits
Charlie Davis
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
ILLUSTRATION
typography
36days
lettering
Drawing
graphic design
type
landscapes
conceptual
Tools Used
Wacom Cintiq
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.