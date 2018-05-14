Adamastor Studio
Lisbon, Portugal
URHOME — THE PORTUGUESE GOLDEN VISA
    We were contacted by our friends over at Illusive Creative Studio to be a part of a series of promotional animation films for UrHome Portugal
    We were contacted by our friends over at Illusive Creative Studio to be a part of a series of promotional animation films for UrHome Portugal, one of the leading international real estate consultancy agencies in Portugal. Illusive invited us to develop the key visual for one of the films, and our role was to design most of the scenarios, characters and elements, while art-directing the Illusive in-house team of illustrators and designers in creating aditional elements and characters to be used in this and in the other films. All of the animations were developed by Illusive. Client: UrHome Portugal Agency: Illusive — Creative Studio (illusive.pt) Role: Visual Concept / Art Direction / Illustration Animation / Edition: Illusive — Creative Studio Date: December 2017 www.urhome.pt Read Less
