About

​​​​​​​…NYITOTT MÚZEUM… / …OPEN MUSEUM… "The term open museum features in both scholarly and everyday vocabularies. Its meaning can be simultane… Read More

​​​​​​​…NYITOTT MÚZEUM… / …OPEN MUSEUM… "The term open museum features in both scholarly and everyday vocabularies. Its meaning can be simultaneously abstract and concrete, theoretical and practical, depending on who uses the term, what it refers to, and the nature of its wider context. Scientific discourse is usually averse to such loose terminology: it is too broad, too flexible, and has the potential to make the concept hollow and banal. Scholars, however, may still decide to use this approach if their goal is to activate and connect different vocabularies, using a term that means something to everyone. This is why we chose to work with the notion of the open museum." Read Less

Published: