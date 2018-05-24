Multiple Owners
de_form studio Budapest, Hungary
nora demeczky Budapest, Hungary
eniko deri Budapest, Hungary
...NYITOTT MÚZEUM...
    ​​​​​​​…NYITOTT MÚZEUM… / …OPEN MUSEUM… "The term open museum features in both scholarly and everyday vocabularies. Its meaning can be simultaneously abstract and concrete, theoretical and practical, depending on who uses the term, what it refers to, and the nature of its wider context. Scientific discourse is usually averse to such loose terminology: it is too broad, too flexible, and has the potential to make the concept hollow and banal. Scholars, however, may still decide to use this approach if their goal is to activate and connect different vocabularies, using a term that means something to everyone. This is why we chose to work with the notion of the open museum." Read Less
​​​​​​​…NYITOTT MÚZEUM… / …OPEN MUSEUM…

"The term open museum features in both scholarly and everyday vocabularies. Its meaning can be simultaneously abstract and concrete, theoretical and practical, depending on who uses the term, what it refers to, and the nature of its wider context. Scientific discourse is usually averse to such loose terminology: it is too broad, too flexible, and has the potential to make the concept hollow and banal. Scholars, however, may still decide to use this approach if their goal is to activate and connect different vocabularies, using a term that means something to everyone. This is why we chose to work with the notion of the open museum."

Zsófia Frazon

Authors, researchers: 
Foster Hannah Daisy, Frazon Zsófia, Gadó Flóra, Hermann Veronika, Illés Péter, Schleicher Vera, Szakács Eszter, Toronyi Zsuzsanna, Wilhelm Gábor

Invited authors: 
Csatlós Judit, Csengei Andrea, Horváth Kitti, Andreas Lehner, Őze Eszter, Thury Lili, Vörös Gabriella 

Invited commenters: 
Fejes Petra, Hermann Júlia, Hornyák Evelin, Kiss Krisztina Noémi, Vörös Zétény

Interviewees:
Bujdosó Attila, László Zsófi, Menesi Attila, Orbán György, Romsics Imre, Simonovics Ildikó, Soós Borbála, Szijártó Zsolt, Timár Katalin, Trapp Dominika 

Editor: Frazon Zsófia
Copy editor: Sebes Katalin
English translator: Laki Júlia 
English lector: Bob Dent
Graphic design: de_form  (Demeczky Nóra, Déri Enikő)
Web developer: Godzsák Dávid 
Publisher: Museum of Ethnography


Partner institutes: 
Magyar Zsidó Múzeum és Levéltár, Savaria Múzeum, ELTE BTK Média és Kommunikáció Tanszék, tranzit.hu, Laczkó Dezső Múzeum

Supported by OTKA-NKFI
