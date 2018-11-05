We were given three archetypes; THE WARRIOR, THE NURTURER and THE IDOL by South Africa’s female only fashion retail store @foschini and asked to visualise a concept that would merge their seasonal collection, the archetypes and their pursuit for female empowerment for a brand that says ‘All Woman’. The following is our interpretation for the launch of the Online Retail platform
.
All apparel, accessories and footwear from Foschini’s winter collection.

Client: TFG
Head of E-Commerce TFG: Robyn Cooke
Agent/Reps: Infildels Creative
Creative Producer: Alexis May
Assistant Producer: Andrew Mageto
Props + Set: Sanelle Vosloo 
Models: Mala Bryan +Kgothi Iman + Lukundo Nalungwe
Styling: Kevin Abraham
Make Up Artist: Renee De Wit
Hair Stylist: Kevin Epstein
Lighting Assistant: Denzil Cooper
Digitech: Neil D


THE IDOL
THE NURTURER
THE WARRIOR
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.