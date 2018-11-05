We were given three archetypes; THE WARRIOR, THE NURTURER and THE IDOL by South Africa’s female only fashion retail store @foschini
and asked to visualise a concept that would merge their seasonal collection, the archetypes and their pursuit for female empowerment for a brand that says ‘All Woman’
. The following is our interpretation for the launch of the Online Retail platform
.
All apparel, accessories and footwear from Foschini’s winter collection.
Client: TFG
Head of E-Commerce TFG: Robyn Cooke
Agent/Reps: Infildels Creative
Creative Producer: Alexis May
Assistant Producer: Andrew Mageto
Props + Set: Sanelle Vosloo
Models: Mala Bryan +Kgothi Iman + Lukundo Nalungwe
Styling: Kevin Abraham
Make Up Artist: Renee De Wit
Hair Stylist: Kevin Epstein
Lighting Assistant: Denzil Cooper
Digitech: Neil D