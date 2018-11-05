DIGITAL MAKER COLLECTIVE AT TATE

CLIENT: DIGITAL MAKER COLLECTIVE / TATE MODERN

TYPOGRAPHY / GRAPHIC DESIGN / BRANDING

Tate Exchange Associates include charities to universities, healthcare trusts to community radio stations working within and beyond the arts, working closely with one another and with Tate to respond to the theme of ‘exchange’. The Digital Maker Collective is one of three University of the Arts London Founding Associates invited to be part of the Tate Exchange 2017/18 programme.





The Digital Maker Collective is an open group of University of the Arts staff, students, alumni who share common goals of exploring digital & emerging technologies in the context of arts, education, society and the creative industries.

The Digital Maker Collective goals are to support and share unique perspectives of digital making & emergent practice in the arts, to foster a co-produced, participatory approach to exploring digital arts learning and social engagement and to explore new perspectives & research on the impacts of digital on the the art school, sector & industries e.g. explore enquiry led interdisciplinary art school curriculum.













Get hands on with exploring the role of technology in the arts and join us in questioning and re-thinking its impact on our lives.

Help us reimagine the role of the arts in an age of rapid technological change and explore how, through the arts, we can move beyond everyday consumption and technology as a spectacle. Together let’s challenge the mainstream, say the unsaid and address inclusion, integration and the production of technology in our lives, society, work, education – and in the arts.