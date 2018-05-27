Speakeasy typeface.

is a 5-font combo thematically built as a toolset for designing menus and liquor labels but also for coffees, restaurants and signs that communicate with style

. Originally put together to be used by the most famous speakeasy in Buenos Aires, this set contains a script, a minor (almost flat) wedge serif, a flare serif, a sans serif, and a bold Didone. The seed for the script was found in a German lettering book, and the other fonts reflect the familiar advertising and announcement styles of the early 20th century.