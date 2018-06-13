Centrepoint Spacesuit™ Collection 2018

In space no one can hear you scream... fabulous.
While the likes of Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton are being inspired by space — Centrepoint created a spacesuit collection inspired by earth’s trends. What will you wear to space? #representearth #spaceisthenewblack
We worked closely with local fashion designers and students to design and direct the launch campaign for the all new Centrepoint online store. The project called upon a range of our creative capabilities; from experimental 2D animation and 3D illustration to robust typographic systems.