English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
CHEFS #3
Illustration
Character Design
Art Direction
669
122
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/14/2018
CHEFS #3
Illustration
Character Design
Art Direction
669
122
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/14/2018
About
About
Middle grade children's novel
Published:
CHEFS #3 Stars de la Cuisine
Childrens novel. Paperback
Text by Christelle Chatel
2018 PlayBac
+info
You can buy it on
Amazon
Thank You!
View
Complete
Profile
Marie Antoinette
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
1127
15993
Featured On:
4/6/2018
Les Gardiens de la Comète #1
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
903
5052
Featured On:
3/14/2018
Book Covers 2017
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
336
1922
CHEFS #2
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
654
9810
Featured On:
2/8/2018
CHEFS #1
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
1617
27482
Featured On:
5/11/2017
Basic Description
Middle grade children's novel
Published:
Credits
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Tags
adventure
book
novel
cover
teens
children illustrations
Food
harry potter
mistery
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
