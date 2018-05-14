Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Message
Message
CHEFS #3
669
122
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Middle grade children's novel
    Published:
CHEFS #3 Stars de la Cuisine
Childrens novel. Paperback
Text by Christelle Chatel
2018 PlayBac
+info
You can buy it on Amazon
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.