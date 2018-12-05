Discover
Multiple Owners
Six N. Five
Barcelona, Spain
Samsung QLED
Art Direction
Advertising
Interaction Design
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/12/2018
Samsung QLED
Art Direction
Advertising
Interaction Design
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/12/2018
About
About
We developed short films that follow the concept of space transformation in response to the design of Samsung QLED TV
Published:
Animatics
Some beautiful things in the process
Thank You!
Basic Description
We developed short films that follow the concept of space transformation in response to the design of Samsung QLED TV
Published:
Credits
Six N. Five
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Aimar Molero Music & Sound Design
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Sebastian Baptista
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
