JIO Smart Home

Series of illustrations created to be used in a brochure for a large technology company based out of Mumbai, India. Fun project, and an interesting opportunity to learn and do a little research on another culture to better inform my illustrations. Each Illustration was composed so as to leave room on the left side for copy — other than the first illustration below, which is the cover illustration.





In addition to leaving room for type, I also needed to color-theme each image based on the section in which it would appear, while not making them appear monochromatic.