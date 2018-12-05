Discover
LAMBUJA! .
São Paulo, Brazil
GIRLS - RITA ORA + CARDIE B + BEBE REHXA + CHARLI XCX
Illustration
Graphic Design
Digital Art
Portraits for cover art of "GIRLS", the new single of Rita Ora. Creative/Art Direction by my Comrade Simone El Barba Fiorito. Gracias para Famous…
Portraits for cover art of "GIRLS", the new single of Rita Ora. Creative/Art Direction by my Comrade Simone El Barba Fiorito. Gracias para Famous Inc. Creative Agency
"GIRLS", the new single of
Rita Ora
ft. Cardi B, Bebe Rehxa & Charli XCX will be release tomorrow, 12may2018.
follow me on
INSTAGRAM
Thank You!
Portraits for cover art of "GIRLS", the new single of Rita Ora. Creative/Art Direction by my Comrade Simone El Barba Fiorito. Gracias para Famous Inc. Creative Agency
LAMBUJA! .
São Paulo, Brazil
music
girl
girls
Singer
girlpower
rita ora
bebe rehxa
cardi b
Charlie XCX
pop
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
