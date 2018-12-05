LAMBUJA! .
São Paulo, Brazil
Message
Message
GIRLS - RITA ORA + CARDIE B + BEBE REHXA + CHARLI XCX
3336
698
39
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
LAMBUJA! .
São Paulo, Brazil
Message
Message
GIRLS - RITA ORA + CARDIE B + BEBE REHXA + CHARLI XCX
3336
698
39
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Portraits for cover art of "GIRLS", the new single of Rita Ora. Creative/Art Direction by my Comrade Simone El Barba Fiorito. Gracias para Famous… Read More
    Portraits for cover art of "GIRLS", the new single of Rita Ora. Creative/Art Direction by my Comrade Simone El Barba Fiorito. Gracias para Famous Inc. Creative Agency Read Less
    Published:
"GIRLS", the new single of Rita Ora ft. Cardi B, Bebe Rehxa & Charli XCX will be release tomorrow, 12may2018.


follow me on INSTAGRAM

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.