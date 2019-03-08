Buncit Bao Bar
Buncit, meaning plump belly in Malay, is a bao bar serving fusion dishes in Malaysia. Parked under Random Food Store as one of the vendors there, Buncit Bao Bar creates a modern bun-eating experience for their trendy customers. The iconic bun-grabbing neon lit hand of Buncit Bao Bar is a light-hearted poke at the owner’s signature ‘buncit’ belly – the opposite of the stylish image portrayed by the hand.
Creative & Art Direction by Magdalene Wong
Design by Magdalene Wong
Food Styling by Trisha Toh
Photography by Jeffery Ling
