Buncit Bao Bar





Buncit, meaning plump belly in Malay, is a bao bar serving fusion dishes in Malaysia. Parked under Random Food Store as one of the vendors there, Buncit Bao Bar creates a modern bun-eating experience for their trendy customers. The iconic bun-grabbing neon lit hand of Buncit Bao Bar is a light-hearted poke at the owner’s signature ‘buncit’ belly – the opposite of the stylish image portrayed by the hand.

