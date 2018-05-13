Björk - Utopia

I had the great honor of working together with Analog Studio on this project. I was approached to mainly do procedural fungi/plant systems that would propagate the set shot on location in Iceland.



The directors, Warren Du Preez and Nick Thorton Jones came up with some beautiful concepts which referenced art of mystcal plants and forests. With those in mind I tried to develop flexible solutions that would enable us to fill the surface of the tracked gemoetry quickly. Apart from the growth i also worked on the particles seen throughout the video and some early fluid concepts.