Hype Cycle: Machine Learning

Hype Cycle ­is a series of futurist films exploring human-machine collaboration through performance and emerging technologies.





Machine Learning is the second set of films in the Hype Cycle series . It builds on the studio’s past experiments with motion studies, and asks: when will machines achieve human agility?





Set in a spacious, well-worn dance studio, a dancer teaches a series of robots how to move. As the robots’ abilities develop from shaky mimicry to composed mastery, a physical dialogue emerges between man and machine – mimicking, balancing, challenging, competing, outmanoeuvring.





Can the robot keep up with the dancer? At what point does the robot outperform the dancer? Would a robot ever perform just for pleasure? Does giving a machine a name give it a soul?





These human-machine interactions from Universal Everything are inspired by the Hype Cycle trend graphs produced by Gartner Research, a valiant attempt to predict future expectations and disillusionments as new technologies come to market.





Credits:

Creative Director: Matt Pyke

Animation: Joe Street

Sound Designer: Simon Pyke (Freefarm)

Senior Producer: Greg Povey

Motion Capture: ­Audio Motion

Dancer /Choreographer: Dwayne-Antony Simms

