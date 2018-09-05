Studio Najbrt
Prague, Czech Republic
Message
Message
National Gallery Prague – Visual Identity
1469
353
19
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    The winning visual style of the contest, to which ten studios have been called, builds on a distinctive logo inspired by the mission of the Natio… Read More
    The winning visual style of the contest, to which ten studios have been called, builds on a distinctive logo inspired by the mission of the National Gallery as a space for the presentation of art. The logo defines context for different types of content (image, text, video) within the three letters of the abbreviation of the National Gallery in Prague, creating a memorable and variable brand. Color and visual style remain as open and vibrant as possible, just as the approaches of artists that are presented in the country’s most important gallery institution. The competition results are on view at Café Jedna in the Trade Fair Palace, Prague 7 from May 3 2018. Read Less
    Published:
National Gallery Prague
2018

2018
Client: Národní galerie Praha
Art director: Zuzana LednickáAleš Najbrt
Author: Martin VáchaAndrea VacovskáZdeněk TrinkewitzMichael Dolejš
Font: Untitled Sans, Untitled Serif
Type: Gallery, Brand


The winning visual style of the contest, to which ten studios have been called, builds on a distinctive logo inspired by the mission of the National Gallery as a space for the presentation of art. The logo defines context for different types of content (image, text, video) within the three letters of the abbreviation of the National Gallery in Prague, creating a memorable and variable brand. Color and visual style remain as open and vibrant as possible, just as the approaches of artists that are presented in the country’s most important gallery institution. The competition results are on view at Café Jedna in the Trade Fair Palace, Prague 7 from May 3 2018.





––

Studio Najbrt
2018


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.