Orchestre Metropolitain — 2018/19 In a natural progression with the visual identity that we had developed a year earlier, the OM expresses itself with even more finesse, half-tone and feeling. The letter O of the monogram is replaced this time in a mass of particles, which dances in a hypnotic ballet, allowing us then to interpret visually the classical works according to their passion, restraint or complexity. In short, the frames are tightening, the abstract refinement is invited, even the typographic composition is simplified and lightened. Read Less

