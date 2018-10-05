Hidden Cities

Remove the negative and discover the brutal charm

of the European capitals’ suburbia!





Modernist housing estates erected in the suburbs of European cities after WW2 have been ignored and neglected for decades. Although they are homes to the vast majority of urbanites, many would rather they were invisible. This instant film inspired photo set allows you to unveil some of the most hidden and controversial urbanscapes of the former Eastern Bloc and beyond, such as: Cheryomushki in Moscow, Marzahn in Berlin, Chomiczówka in Warsaw or Thamesmead in London...





"Hidden Cities" by Zupagrafika are interacitve photo boxes including 8 architecture snapshots to unveil and a foreword on post-war modernist estates. Images come from Zupagrafika`s archive, with contributions by photographers Alexander Veryovkin and Peter Chadwick (This Brutal House).





Negatives are reusable: they can be removed and repositioned repeatedly.





Now available in our online shop and selected bookshops





Hidden Cities: London > goo.gl/NFDU5h

Hidden Cities: Moscow > goo.gl/aUwAbv

Hidden Cities: Warsaw > goo.gl/AvQqgb





