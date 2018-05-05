Discover
Daniel Forero
Paris, France
Light, shadows and colour
Photography
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/5/2018
Light, shadows and colour
Photography
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
5/5/2018
About
About
Still life photography
Published:
LIGHT, SHADOWS AND COLOUR
Personal studies on light, shadows and colour.
For quick updates and new work check my
Instagram
Thanks.
Thank You!
Daniel Forero
Paris, France
View
Complete
Profile
Reflections
by:
Daniel Forero
Photography
1158
13653
Featured On:
3/24/2018
Ruca Malen
by:
Daniel Forero
Art Direction
721
8506
Featured On:
4/28/2018
McKinsey Quarterly
by:
Daniel Forero
Art Direction
574
4734
Milly
Multiple Owners
by:
Sagmeister & Walsh
by:
Daniel Forero
by:
Jessica Walsh
Fashion
2728
40849
Featured On:
8/24/2016
Function of beauty NYC
by:
Daniel Forero
Photography
3175
29841
Featured On:
6/2/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
Basic Description
Still life photography
Published:
Credits
Daniel Forero
Paris, France
Tags
Photography
colors
still life
design
set design
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
