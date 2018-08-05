Sebastian Weiss
Monolicious III
    The 3rd part of the architectural series about the relationship of lines, forms and surfaces. The photographs were taken in Los Angeles, Berlin, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Toulouse, Paris, Orivesi, Lisbon, Milan, Kangasala, Hamburg and Créteil. All images © Sebastian Weiss . le-blanc.com . instagram.com/le_blanc . leblanccom.tumblr.com . twitter.com/helloleblanc . mail: hello@le-blanc.com Read Less
Monolicious III
Monolicious III . Saint Mary's Cathedral of the Assumption . San Francisco, USA . Architects: Pietro Belluschi and Pier-Luigi Nervi
Monolicious III

The 3rd part of the architectural series about the relationship of lines, forms and surfaces.
The photographs were taken in Los Angeles, Berlin, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Toulouse, Paris, Orivesi, Lisbon, Milan, Kangasala, Hamburg and Créteil.

Feel free to follow me on Instagram for more works.
Monolicious III . DIY-Store . Berlin, Germany . Architects: Thomas Müller Ivan Reimann Architekten
Monolicious III . Galilée Office Building . Toulouse, France . Architects: Studio Bellecour
Monolicious III . Oriveden Church . Orivesi, Finland . Architects: Kaija and Heikki Sirén
Monolicious III . Booster Station-South . Amsterdam, Netherlands . Architects: GROUP A
Monolicious III . Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Congress Hall . Berlin, Germany . Architect: Hugh Stubbins
Monolicious III . Choux de Créteil . Créteil, France . Architect: Gérard Grandval
Monolicious III . Elbphilharmonie . Hamburg, Germany . Architects: Jacques Herzog & Pierre de Meuron
Monolicious III . Jahrhunderthalle . Frankfurt am Main, Germany . Architect: Friedrich Wilhelm Kraemer
Monolicious III . Cité de la musique - Philharmonie de Paris . Paris, France . Architect: Jean Nouvel
Monolicious III . Kangasala High School . Kangasala, Finland . Architects: Tilatakomo Oy
Monolicious III . Pavilion of Portugal . Lisbon, Portugal . Architect: Alvaro Siza
Monolicious III . Metropolis Apartment Building . Copenhagen, Denmark . Architects: Future Systems & Kasper Danielsen Arkitekter
Monolicious III . Oriveden Church . Orivesi, Finland . Architects: Kaija and Heikki Sirén
Monolicious III . Office Building . Los Angeles, USA . Architects: unknown to me
Monolicious III . Gallaratese Quarter . Milan, Italy . Architects: Aldo Rossi and Carlo Aymonino
