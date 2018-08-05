Monolicious III

About

The 3rd part of the architectural series about the relationship of lines, forms and surfaces. The photographs were taken in Los Angeles, Berlin, … Read More

The 3rd part of the architectural series about the relationship of lines, forms and surfaces. The photographs were taken in Los Angeles, Berlin, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Toulouse, Paris, Orivesi, Lisbon, Milan, Kangasala, Hamburg and Créteil. All images © Sebastian Weiss . le-blanc.com . instagram.com/le_blanc . leblanccom.tumblr.com . twitter.com/helloleblanc . mail: hello@le-blanc.com Read Less

Published: