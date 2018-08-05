Monolicious III
Monolicious III
The 3rd part of the architectural series about the relationship of lines, forms and surfaces.
The photographs were taken in Los Angeles, Berlin, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Toulouse, Paris, Orivesi, Lisbon, Milan, Kangasala, Hamburg and Créteil.
Feel free to follow me on Instagram for more works.
The 3rd part of the architectural series about the relationship of lines, forms and surfaces.
The photographs were taken in Los Angeles, Berlin, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Toulouse, Paris, Orivesi, Lisbon, Milan, Kangasala, Hamburg and Créteil.
Feel free to follow me on Instagram for more works.
Thank You!